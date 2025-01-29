Marc Lamont Hill Reveals The NFL Is Giving Kendrick Lamar The Green Light At The Super Bowl

NFL and hip-hop fans are on the edge of their seats. The Super Bowl is fast approaching which also means that Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance is as well. The Compton rapper has been setting this up really well ever since the initial announcement back on September 8. Then, just last week, he revealed to us that SZA was going to be assisting him in an exciting second trailer. This sort of gave fans a hint as to what songs may be a part of the set list. Tracks like "luther," "gloria," and "All The Stars," are certainly on the table. The first two are especially real possibilities with GNX dropping in November and due to them going on tour soon.

But what solo records will K. Dot being allowing most of the world to hear? That is a question that will unfortunately not be answered until February 9. He's certainly got enough bangers to pull from and typically, artists choose their most popular/more accessible releases to appease viewers as much as possible. If we had to guess, we would assume that Lamar would select songs from across several eras.

Drake's Well-Being Is At The Mercy Of Kendrick Lamar

Of course, there's also a chance he uses one of the biggest stages in the world shame Drake on a worldwide scale. There was a question as to whether or not The Boy's previous lawsuits against UMG, Spotify, and iHeartRadio would impede on Lamar's selections. However, that looks to not be the case anymore. Especially now that we are just a week and change away.

Part of the reason for that conclusion comes from some messages that author and academic, Marc Lamont Hill received from an "NFL person." He made a guest appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast to share that everything is essentially on the table. "Kendrick can do whatever he wants at the Super Bowl," the text to Lamont Hill reads. "The NFL does not control what he does." The insider reminded Hill that Snoop Dogg was told he couldn't Crip Walk or throw up gang signs. But "he did it anyway and nobody died," the messenger concluded. Fans are now ready more than ever before, writing, "Someone's career is surely dying on that day.😤"