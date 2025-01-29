Latto Called Out For Allegedly Having Influencer Jumped Over 21 Savage Rumors

BY Caroline Fisher 4.6K Views
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Latto opens for Lizzo at Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 24, 2023. Diannie Chavez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According the influencer, she had a miscarriage as a result of the alleged beating.

2024 was a big year for Latto. The Atlanta femcee unleashed her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea in August. The project was generally well received, and a few months later, she set off on tour alongside Mariah The Scientist and Karrahbooo. Unfortunately, however, it looks like this year is off to a rough start for the "Georgia Peach" performer. Recently, one influencer took to social media to hit her with some incredibly serious allegations.

It all started when Latto commented on a TikTok video, in which a woman addressed the rapper's dispute with a lash tech. “I’ve never met a millionaire that willingly dates another man,” the woman claimed, referencing Latto's rumored relationship with 21 Savage. “Also never met a millionaire that brands a married man name on her.” Latto quickly fired back, making it clear that she didn't appreciate the shade.

Gorgeous Doll Threatens To Take Legal Action Against Latto

“Who u describing? Cuz it’s not me lmaooo get off them tea pages u losing ur marbles last btch spoke on my man on tik tok got whooped outside the club in the A u read that too?” she wrote. “And Ima *multimillionaire* THANK YA.” From there, an influencer who goes by Gorgeous Doll proceeded to share her own video. In it, she alleged that she was the one who got jumped outside the club. “You admitted to having me jumped when you knew I was pregnant, causing a miscarriage,” she alleged. “You just said that the last person who spoke on your man—and who did we say your man was—got jumped outside of a club in Atlanta.” 

In a follow-up video, Gorgeous Doll revealed how the beef allegedly started. According to her, it began after she accused Latto of taking her money from dancers at Magic City in 2023. “You literally just told the whole world that you’re in a relationship with a married man,” she also alleged. “Because the only person that I ever brought up was Savage.” 

[Via]

