Gorgeous Doll Fires Back After Latto Seemingly Denies Jumping Allegations

In January of this year, influencer Gorgeous Doll came forward to make some incredibly serious allegations against Latto. It all started when the femcee commented on a TikTok about her beef with a lash tech. “I’ve never met a millionaire that willingly dates another man,” the woman in the TikTok said, appearing to reference Latto's rumored relationship with 21 Savage. “Also never met a millionaire that brands a married man name on her.”

Latto wasted no time before firing back. “Who u describing? Cuz it’s not me lmaooo get off them tea pages u losing ur marbles last btch spoke on my man on tik tok got whooped outside the club in the A u read that too?” she wrote. “And Ima *multimillionaire* THANK YA.” At that point, Gorgeous Doll joined the chat, claiming she was the person who was allegedly jumped outside the club. Moreover, she said she suffered a miscarriage as a result of the alleged incident.

Read More: Latto Borrows Classic Aaliyah Hook On Catchy New Song Snippet

Gorgeous Doll & Latto

Latto didn't address her allegations directly at the time, but she did appear to throw a bit of shade on X. “I don’t have issues with women over cheaters cuz I’m a leaver [kiss emoji]," she captioned a photo of herself. "#fakenews." Now, she appears to have responded on an unreleased remix of "WTHELLY" with Rob49, which he previewed last week. “Ain’t nobody jumped you but your doctor," she remarks. While it's unconfirmed whether or not this was directed at Gorgeous Doll, it did prompt a response from her.