"Baby Girrrl!" Latto Keeps Praising Drake's "NOKIA" By Showing Off Her Dance Skills

Latto may be a musician, but she's just as prone to shouting out and enjoying her peers' work as she is to crafting their next hit alongside them. She's a massive fan of "NOKIA" – the standout track off of the Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U – and recently took to Twitter to highlight it as a club banger. Not only that, but the Atlanta-based femcee posted a video to her Instagram Story of her twerking to it in the car, and it's impressive to see how she was able to make the most out of her confined space.

Of course, this is far from the first time that Latto and Drake have shown love to each other. The "Housekeeping Knows" duo has plenty of link-ups and other collaborations, such as her appearance in a NOCTA commercial and his special guest performance at her Toronto concert. In addition, they clearly share a lot of the same influences, hit-making preferences, and close circles in some hip-hop corners. We can only imagine that their story will grow from here.

Drake & Latto's Sister Brooklyn Nikole

What's more is that the connection between the 6ix God and Big Mama might run deeper than fans think, although this is getting into speculative gossip. Take it with a grain of salt, but rumors sparked up in early 2024 that Drake was dating Latto's sister. He was spotted out with Brooklyn Nikole and her sister even seemed to confirm this in some fans' eyes. Things haven't really developed on that front, though, so it looks like nothing really came from it. As such, we imagine that they all just went out to eat or something. It's not always that deep.