"Baby Girrrl!" Latto Keeps Praising Drake's "NOKIA" By Showing Off Her Dance Skills

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Latto at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Latto got a first-hand look at Drake's hit-making process last year thanks to their "Housekeeping Knows" collab.

Latto may be a musician, but she's just as prone to shouting out and enjoying her peers' work as she is to crafting their next hit alongside them. She's a massive fan of "NOKIA" – the standout track off of the Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U – and recently took to Twitter to highlight it as a club banger. Not only that, but the Atlanta-based femcee posted a video to her Instagram Story of her twerking to it in the car, and it's impressive to see how she was able to make the most out of her confined space.

Of course, this is far from the first time that Latto and Drake have shown love to each other. The "Housekeeping Knows" duo has plenty of link-ups and other collaborations, such as her appearance in a NOCTA commercial and his special guest performance at her Toronto concert. In addition, they clearly share a lot of the same influences, hit-making preferences, and close circles in some hip-hop corners. We can only imagine that their story will grow from here.

Drake & Latto's Sister Brooklyn Nikole

What's more is that the connection between the 6ix God and Big Mama might run deeper than fans think, although this is getting into speculative gossip. Take it with a grain of salt, but rumors sparked up in early 2024 that Drake was dating Latto's sister. He was spotted out with Brooklyn Nikole and her sister even seemed to confirm this in some fans' eyes. Things haven't really developed on that front, though, so it looks like nothing really came from it. As such, we imagine that they all just went out to eat or something. It's not always that deep.

What certainly is that deep is the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, which Latto loved to see unfold. "I ain’t going to lie: I liked it!" she told Billboard. "I liked the back-and-forth, I thought it was healthy for the culture. It just felt nostalgic. I don’t think our generation has even seen a rivalry like that, I f***ed with it. I feel like it’s two n***as that’s killing this s**t and they both so talented, and they both on they high horse flexing their talent and capabilities. They both still that n***as, they both still the GOAT. That s**t's fire for the culture, bruh."

