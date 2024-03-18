Who Is Brooklyn Nikole? Latto's Sister Who Was Spotted With Drake

2024 is off to an interesting start, and only three months into the year, there are already several headlines that have captived the world. So far, Drake has been at the center of these viral moments, most recently due to speculation surrounding a budding romance with Brooklyn Nikole, the younger sister of rapper Latto. On March 8, a video showing Nikole and Drake leaving a restaurant together was leaked, sparking dating rumors. Since then, the topic has been trending on social media, and has caused a bit of a stir. This is because of the 16-year age gap between Drake (37) and Brooklyn Nikole (21). Nevertheless, in the meantime, this supposed relationship has not been confirmed or denied, even though some fans believe Latto has lowkey confirmed it. However, for now, we can answer the question of who Brooklyn Nikole is, which some fans have asked.

Brooklyn Nicole's Background

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 8: Brooklyn Nikole and Latto attend Prestige Fridays at E11ven45 on September 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Brooklyn Nikole was born on July 19, 2002, to Misti Pitts and Shayne Stephens. She grew up in Clayton County, Georgia. As aforementioned, the 21-year-old is Latto’s younger sister and seems to have a loving relationship with the “Big Energy” rapper. Not much else is known about Nikole’s upbringing and personal life, though she has previously been romantically linked to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. During an appearance on Latto’s 777 Radio Apple Music show, she admitted that she prefers to stay out of the spotlight. “I’ve never been the center of attention, or outgoing. I’m very to myself,” she said. Evidently, Brooklyn Nikole does not share her older sister’s desire for superstardom.

What Does Brooklyn Nikole Do?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Brooklyn Nikole attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Although she is the sister of a Hip Hop superstar, Brooklyn Nikole is very busy doing her own thing. She is an influencer, model, and owner of the cosmetics brand Beauty By Brooklyn. The brand’s website describes its products as “vegan, cruelty-free makeup.” The beauty entrepreneur’s cosmetics line includes lip liners and lip glosses which go for $50 a piece. Furthermore, Nikole has an impressive following across social media platforms with over 690k followers on Instagram alone. She effectively utilizes this following for social media influencing.

Brooklyn’s Relationship With Latto

Although some unknowing fans think differently, Brooklyn Nikole and Latto actually share the same mother and father. They were born four years apart, and as aforementioned, have a very cute and loving relationship. When Brooklyn Nikole celebrated her 21st birthday in July 2023, Latto gifted her a Mercedes-Benz SUV. The two have also appeared together in a handful of interviews. For example, Nikole was featured on an episode of Latto’s 777 Radio Apple Music show, as previously stated.

Additionally, the sisters appeared together on Cut in June 2023, and played Truth Or Drink. The video, which has since amassed over 1.8 million YouTube views, showcased the endearing bond the sisters share. Several interesting questions were asked, revealing things many fans may not have known about Latto and Brooklyn Nikole. For example, although Nikole has openly expressed that the music world isn’t for her, she shared that her rap name would be Big Bank Brook. The siblings also revealed that they even have a song together. It remains to be seen if this song will ever see the light of day. If it ever does, however, we will certainly be listening.



