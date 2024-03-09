Fans Predict A Drake-Latto Collab After Drizzy Spotted With Brooklyn Nikole

Drake was spotted out with Latto's younger sister this week, leading some fans to believe that the two rappers could collab in the near future. "i was just telling my boyfriend yesterday morning, random af “i think latto is gonna do a song with drake” and he was so confused, fast fwd to last night and drake was out with brooklyn lmao LET ME GO PLAY SOME NUMBERS!" one excited fan wrote on X. Another reposted their posting asking other fans to "imagine the bars" in a Drake and Latto collab.

However, the collab would require Drake to "betray" his former Young Money colleague, Nicki Minaj. During Minaj's opening show on the Pink Friday 2 Tour in Oakland, fans were heard chanting "F-ck Latto" at several points during the show. The animosity towards Latto likely stems from her beef with Ice Spice. Spice is considered a Minaj "ally" after several collabs between the two. Furthermore, Latto is considered a Cardi B "ally" after the pair collaborated on "Put It On Da Floor Again" last year.

Drake Loses Another Big Bet

However, maybe a fire collab is exactly what Drake needs. The rapper lost $615K after former MMA star Francis Ngannou suffered a brutal second-round knockout at the hands of former boxing world champion Anthony Joshua. Unlike his previous fight against Tyson Fury, Ngannou was never able to hang with Joshua. He was floored twice before Joshua was able to hit a clean uppercut that rendered Ngannou unconscious. The fighter had been administered oxygen after being roused.

"On the route to the championship, you should always stay focused. This was me stepping aside from that mission. But when I saw [Ngannou] and the fight against Tyson Fury, I was like, 'Damn, this guy can fight,' so I said I need a piece of that. He's an inspiration. He's a great champion. This doesn't take away anything of his capabilities because in boxing it's one or the other. He can come again," Joshua said after the fight.

