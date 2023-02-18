Brooklyn Nikole
- Pop CultureLatto's Sister Brooklyn Nikole Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With Flo Milli, Mariah The Scientist, And MoreBrooklyn Nikole turned 21 recently.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLatto Gifts Her Sister A New Car For Her 21st BirthdayLatto's sister got herself a flashy new birthday present.By Lavender Alexandria
- TechKai Cenat Thirsts For Latto's Sister Before Finding Out She's With Ja MorantKai Cenat backed off quick after finding out who Latto's sister was linked to.By Ben Mock
- Original ContentLatto Interviews Her Sister Brooklyn On "777 Radio": 5 TakeawaysLatto and her sister Brooklyn Nikole cover family dynamics, cosmetic surgery, critics, supporting fellow femcees, and marriage goals.By Erika Marie
- GramLatto Supports Sister Brooklyn Nikole's Beauty LaunchRapper Latto fronts younger sister Brooklyn Nikole's Beauty Brand Launch. By Ashanty Rivera