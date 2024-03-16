Did Latto Confirm Drake's Relationship With Her Sister? Some Fans Think So

A simple repost of Drizzy's IG post on the "777" MC's account sent some fans into wild speculation, although there's a much simpler explanation.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Turns out that the rumors around Drake dating Latto's sister Brooklyn Nikole might have more weight than anticipated. Moreover, fans arrived at this conclusion after the 777 artist reposted one of Drizzy's latest Instagram snaps, in which he took a photo of a bottle of water with a "Clayco" label. This is notable for them because, according to speculation, the Toronto superstar raps about Nikole on his remix of 4batz's "act ii: date @ 8" with the line: "What kind of water they serving in Clayco?" Clayco, short for Clayton County, Georgia, is where Brooklyn and her sister are from, and a lot of people saw this repost as confirmation of their fling.

However, a lot of people rightfully pointed out that Latto doesn't need any other reason to shout out Drake, because she's shouting out his reference to her hometown. No relationships needed to show someone love for showing their home city some love. Regardless, people immediately started comparing this alleged romance to Jalen Green and Draya Michele, and it seems like this is a rumor mill that will not close anytime soon. After all, there are still so many alleged relationships and flings around our favorite MCs that should've been fully debunked years ago.

Latto & Drake's IG Activity Leads Brooklyn Nikole Rumors To Go Wild

Not only that, but all these rumors also got folks speculating on whether Drake and Latto will team up for a collab. It seems a bit unlikely, considering the latter's animosity towards the former's Young Money partner in crime, Nicki Minaj. Still, the 6ix God brought Cardi B out for a show once, so who's to say he has to play by expected beef rules? Either way, they're on good enough terms for the Gram, so we guess that anything's possible in the near future.

Meanwhile, the "Sunday Service" spitter is all but confirmed to be in a relationship with 21 Savage. You see what we meant about certain "couples" just being mostly rumors? Well, while they've never outright confirmed that they were together, it's just a narrative truth that social media tends to follow. In any case, we wish all these folks the best in their romantic lives. For more news on Drake, Latto, and Brooklyn Nikole, stick around on HNHH.

