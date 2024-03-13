21 Savage Looks Different In New Photos, Fans Think Latto Is Responsible

Commenters say his rumored boo's cooking skills could be to blame.

Caroline Fisher
US-MUSIC-MTV-VIDEO-AWARDS

Earlier this week, DJ Khaled took to Instagram to tease his new album, which will feature various high-profile artists. Drake, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and more are expected to appear on the upcoming LP. To get fans excited he shared some fun photos of him and 21 Savage, cruising around on motorcycles and cooking something up in the studio. Followers aren't entirely focused on the DJ's new project, however. Countless users took to the comments section to weigh in on 21 Savage's appearance, arguing that he looks different than usual.

While some insist that the difference in his appearance is simply due to his age, others think his rumored boo's cooking skills could be to blame. "Latto whatchu feeding him," one fan asks in 2cool2bl0g's comments section. "Why does 21 look like that now," another wonders under Khaled's original post. Anyone else see that?"

Of course, it's fun to imagine that Latto throwing down in the kitchen is what led to the rapper's transformation. With that being said, however, the duo has yet to even confirm that they're an item. Moreover, many fans note that it's completely normal for one's look to change over the years, as nobody stays the same forever.

While 21 Savage and Latto's rumored relationship continues to spark debate, he seemingly debuted a new tattoo earlier this year, which many commenters believe is a tribute to the "Put It On Da Floor" performer. The tattoo, which is located behind one of his ears, says Latto's birth name, "Alyssa." Latto is speculated to have a similar tattoo of his name "Sheyaa," also behind her ear. What do you think of social media users blaming Latto for 21 Savage's apparent new look? Do you agree that she's responsible? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

