DJ Khaled Teases New Album And Travis Scott Collaboration

Last year, DJ Khaled announced a new album coming soon. He was pretty scant on details and most of the attention went to the song he dropped "SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED." The song featured the high-profile trio of Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and Future and has racked up more than 12.5 million streams on Spotify since it dropped. But fans that were still holding out for news on Khaled's entire new album just got an update this week.

Khaled took to Instagram to share a video of him in the studio with Travis Scott. The clip shows them vibing to a track, but it has no audio so not much can be gleaned about the actual song itself. "Soon as I played the beat la fame 🔥

said turn mic 🎤 on ,ofcourse I agreed new album in works @wethebest FANLUV WORLDWIDE 🌍 CANT WAIT TO SHARE THIS NEW ALBUM EXPERIENCE WITH YOU" the caption of the post reads. Once again Khaled is scant on the details in terms of a timeline for the new album. But fans are no doubt excited that it's still in the works. Check out the full video below.

Read More: Tony Yayo Speaks On DJ Khaled Altercation

DJ Khaled Working On New Music With Travis Scott

Recently, DJ Khaled was announced as a judge on season two of the talent competition "Rhythm + Flow." He's joining Latto and Ludacris on the panel of judges for the show. Eminem is also stepping into a special guest judging role for the upcoming season. He's following artists like Cardi B and Chance The Rapper who appeared in season one.

Khaled continues to brush shoulders with all the biggest stars in music constantly. Just a few weeks ago he was linking up with frequent collaborator Drake to play some basketball. Video of the pair shooting some hoops with Khaled's song Asahd made the rounds on Instagram. Are you excited about an upcoming DJ Khaled and Travis Scott collaboration? When do you think Khaled's new album will actually come out? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is DJ Khaled's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]