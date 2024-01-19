Latto, Ludacris & DJ Khaled Join "Rhythm + Flow" Season 2 As Judges

Netflix's hip-hop sensation, Rhythm + Flow, is making a triumphant return after a five-year hiatus. Promising a second season that's set to elevate the stakes and amplify the beats. The show, which previously anointed Grammy-nominated MC D Smoke as its inaugural champion and boasted guest judges like Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I., is shaking up its lineup for the upcoming season. However, it's a pretty significant change this time around. The new panel of judges features none other than the dynamic trio of Latto, DJ Khaled, and Ludacris. But wait, there's more! Eminem will step in as a special guest judge during the "Battle Round" competition.

In addition to this star-studded judging panel, Netflix's VP of nonfiction series, Brandon Riegg, expressed the excitement surrounding the evolution of hip-hop. "We are taking things up a notch with a new cast of global hitmakers in our judges and a new pool of undiscovered artists," he stated. It's not just about seasoned mentors; it's about the fusion of legendary insight from Ludacris, Latto, and DJ Khaled, coupled with Eminem's unique brand of advice.

Rhythm + Flow Season 2 Will Drop This Year

Moreover, the show is one that has changed peoples' lives and has provided a platform for success. D Smoke, the artist who won the first season for example, has seen heights in his career. He was even nominated for two Grammys: best new artist and best rap album. “I’ve trained myself to not look too far into things until they materialize,” D Smoke told Billboard “I figured if I didn’t raise my expectations too much then there’s no real disappointment to experience. But in doing so, once the news came I was through the roof. Literally, my voice is tired today from all the yelling I’ve been doing.”

Furthermore, Riegg highlighted the transformative mentorship that has taken place in previous seasons, catapulting contestants to global recognition. The anticipation is palpable as these industry titans gear up to guide a fresh wave of talent on their journeys. Rhythm + Flow is not just a show; it's a platform that propels musical geniuses into the limelight, captivating audiences worldwide.

