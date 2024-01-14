Drake & DJ Khaled Link Up To Play Basketball

Drake, DJ Khaled, and Khaled's son linked up to play a little freeform basketball. The trio shot some at Khalded's place, using a hoop set up in the living room. Amid all the rumors and recollections of beef surrounding the pair of them, it is a welcome break to see them cutting loose and having some fun. As mentioned, Drake is currently reportedly feuding with Metro Boomin, although the reason for the beef isn't clear. Meanwhile, Tony Yayo recently recalled nearly shooting Khaled during his beef with Fat Joe while appearing on VladTV. But the video is clear that despite all that, Drake and Khaled remain firm friends.

However, it's not the only basketball activity that Drake has been involved in. He got the opportunity to provide some color commentary for his beloved Raptors as he joined the broadcast booth for the team's in-season tournament game against the Celtics last November. Drake's highlights included poking fun at some of the Celtics' bench players getting minutes in a close game. "Payton Pritchard's out there looking like a crypto scammer," Drake trolled as the rest of the broadcast team barely restrained their laughter. Pritchard, Boston's 2020 first-round pick, put up 5-3-3 in 17 minutes against the Raptors.

DJ Khaled Recalls Missing A MySpace DM From Drake

Meanwhile, Khaled revealed last year that he and Drake could have linked up sooner if he hadn't missed a MySpace DM from Drizzy. "I didn't know how to work that MySpace stuff. But oh my God, if I had an opportunity to sign Drake or work with Drake before Drake was Drake. But it just shows you that he had love for me as a producer, DJ, and as an artist. The music I was making. He had love right and that's so dope. It's one of the biggest artists in the world and he's my family and he's my brother. But just to know that, before he exploded, he was listening to DJ Khaled. Wow," Khaled said on Club Shay Shay.

Since then, Khaled and Drake have collabed nine times. Their first musical endeavor was "Fed Up" in 2009. Furthermore, their most recent venture was 2022's "No Secret". As with any two superstars in the game who aren't beefing, Drake and Khaled have formed a very close friendship. However, it's interesting to know that there was a chance for their partnership to begin even earlier.

