DJ Khaled To Produce Shyne’s Upcoming Documentary

DJ Khaled will be producing Shyne’s upcoming documentary, The Honorable: Shyne, which will detail the storied life of the rapper turned politician. In a statement provided to Billboard, Shyne explained that the piece will follow his time as an artist at Bad Boy to his stretch as the Leader of the Opposition in the Belize House of Representatives and leader of the Belize United Democratic Party.

Shyne told the outlet: “Immigrating from Belize to Brooklyn as a child left to survive and thrive in the concrete jungle of New York, Hip Hop had a massive influence on my life, giving me the space and community to explore my creativity and amplify the voice of my pain and purpose. The difficult decisions of my life have shaped me into the person I am today, steadfast in my desire to build a better life for the people of Belize and humanity.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: DJ Khaled holds a signed bottle of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Brut Rose during the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 on July 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

He continued: “By bringing my story to audiences, I hope to inspire them to find the indomitable spirit within so they can overcome all adversities and be the best version of themselves positively impacting their part of humanity with their unique footprint as I have done through music, faith and public service.”

Marcus A. Clarke is set to direct the upcoming project with ColorCreative handling production. Shyne previously discussed his plans for the documentary during an interview with HipHopDX in 2021. He revealed at the time: “I would have to create music for the TV series. But again, you’ll hear a lot of Belizean artists with my American artist friends. So it would be a great opportunity to give the Belizean musicians a platform.” The Honorable: Shyne doesn’t yet have a release date but be on the lookout for further updates on the film on HotNewHipHop.

