He has come a long way from a rapper to a politician, and Shyne is ready to share his story. In 1999, Shyne was enjoying his successes when an incident at a nightclub shifted the direction of his life. He was out with Sean “Diddy” Combs and the Bad Boy mogul’s then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez when a confrontation erupted. Gunshots were fired, and three people were injured.

Shyne was convicted of several charges, including assault and reckless endangerment. He served nine years of a 10-year sentence, and upon his release, he was deported to his home country of Belize. While there, Shyne began community building, and later, he started his political career.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Shyne performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Although he’s left his rap aspirations behind him, Shyne’s time in the industry is much talked about. According to an Instagram post, his story will soon hit the big screen in a feature produced by Roc Nation and DJ Khaled.

“Very pleased to partner with Walt Disney, ESPN & Andscape to tell the Shyne story,” he wrote. “With @djkhaled and @rocnation executive producing you can expect nothing short of a riveting film that takes you on an unfiltered journey of my life from birth in Belize to the dreams, nightmares, triumphs and tragedies involved in selling millions of albums, winning Grammy Awards, sacrificing my career and freedom to defend myself and friends, incarceration to reincarnation, fury to forgiveness, hurt to healing poverty to patriotism and purpose.”

“Legendary Rapper to next Prime Minister of Belize!”

Shyne didn’t hint as to when production would begin, nor did he share a release date. Still, his comment section lit up at the very possibility.

Will you tune in once the film is released?