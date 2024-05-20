Shyne Denounces Diddy & Labels His Behavior "Repugnant"

BYCole Blake308 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Giggs And Diddy Perform At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In A Special One Night Only Event
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Shyne and Diddy onstage at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Shyne says he wants nothing to do with Diddy.

Shyne has spoken out against Diddy after CNN published footage of the Bad Boy mogul assaulting his ex-partner, Cassie, at a hotel in 2016. In a post on Instagram, Shyne described Diddy's pattern of behavior as "diabolical" and offered prayers for Cassie and any other alleged victims. Diddy has since apologized for his actions in the disturbing video.

"I vehemently denounce the repugnant behavior of Sean Diddy Combs captured on the video in which he is seen physically assaulting Mrs Cassie Ventura-Fine," Shyne wrote. "There is no place for Violence against Women anywhere on the planet. As a father of a precious daughter, a global citizen and the next Prime Minister of Belize I want absolutely nothing to do with people who engage in this pattern of diabolical behavior. My prayers are with Cassie and all the other victims who have come forward with horrendous allegations against Mr Combs."

Read More: Why Did Shyne Go To Prison? Revisiting The Case Involving Diddy

Shyne & Diddy Perform At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Shyne and Sean 'Diddy' Combs perform onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

In his apology, Diddy described the period as one of the "darkest times" of his life and admitted he hit "rock bottom." He added: "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab, I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

Shyne Condemns Violence Against Women

Despite the security footage of the attack, Diddy won't be facing criminal charges regarding the incident due to the statute of limitations. He and Cassie previously settled a lawsuit back in 2023. Be on the lookout for further updates on Shyne and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Shyne Nightclub Shooting Victim Says Diddy Is Responsible For Her Life-Changing 1999 Injuries

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Revolt TV Hosts Big Sean Concert Event To Celebrate His New Album "Dark Sky Paradise"MusicCassie's Lawyer Calls Out Diddy For "Pathetic" Apology Video990
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute GalaMusicDiddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Isn't Moved By His Apology For Cassie Assault Footage, Alleges More Abuse886
2018 Fox Network UpfrontMusicDiddy Issues Formal Apology For Cassie Assault As Footage Goes Viral: Watch9.8K
Candace Owens speaks on the 1st day of CPAC (ConservativeMusicCandace Owens Calls On Diddy To "Name Names" In Response To Apology Video630