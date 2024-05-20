Shyne Denounces Diddy & Labels His Behavior "Repugnant"

Shyne has spoken out against Diddy after CNN published footage of the Bad Boy mogul assaulting his ex-partner, Cassie, at a hotel in 2016. In a post on Instagram, Shyne described Diddy's pattern of behavior as "diabolical" and offered prayers for Cassie and any other alleged victims. Diddy has since apologized for his actions in the disturbing video.

"I vehemently denounce the repugnant behavior of Sean Diddy Combs captured on the video in which he is seen physically assaulting Mrs Cassie Ventura-Fine," Shyne wrote. "There is no place for Violence against Women anywhere on the planet. As a father of a precious daughter, a global citizen and the next Prime Minister of Belize I want absolutely nothing to do with people who engage in this pattern of diabolical behavior. My prayers are with Cassie and all the other victims who have come forward with horrendous allegations against Mr Combs."

Shyne & Diddy Perform At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Shyne and Sean 'Diddy' Combs perform onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

In his apology, Diddy described the period as one of the "darkest times" of his life and admitted he hit "rock bottom." He added: "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab, I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

Shyne Condemns Violence Against Women

Despite the security footage of the attack, Diddy won't be facing criminal charges regarding the incident due to the statute of limitations. He and Cassie previously settled a lawsuit back in 2023. Be on the lookout for further updates on Shyne and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

