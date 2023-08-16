Latto Shares Some Delicious Looking Food Pics From The Studio

When rappers give fans a glimpse into how they work on music they often provide a peek at some of their more unique elements. For Latto, that apparently means eating delicious food. She posted some pictures of her together with Davido in the studio but they were cooking up more food than music. She fittingly captioned the posts “Let me cook.” Another element of the photos that got people’s attention is the fact that she isn’t wearing much makeup in them.

“ion think anybody’s bare face compares. period,” reads the top comment on the post. “She ain’t never needed makeup” agrees another commentor. Other fans pointed out that in one hilarious pick Latto appears to be rapping into a microphone while holding food in her hand. “Not rapping with the plate. Hope that means the heat is coming,” one comment reads. Davido himself popped up in the comments and that got fans even more excited about the prospect of the two collaborating.

Read More: Social Media Thinks Ice Spice Shaded Latto During Her Acceptance Speech

Latto Eating In The Studio In New Pics

So far in 2023, Latto is the only rapper to hit number one on the Hot 100. Her collaboration with K-Pop star Junk Kook “Seven” spent its first week at the top spot. Even though the song isn’t predominately rap, it made her the first rapper to reach that spot this year. Lil Durk and Drake have both previously peaked at number two with their songs “All My Life” and “Search & Rescue” respectively.

Latto might be under fire from Coi Leray soon in response to a bar she wrote earlier this year. On her hit song “Put It On Da Floor Again” she spits a bar about Coi Leray. Coi interpreted it as an attack on her body image and made a few public statements about her issues with the line. In a song she previewed during a recent TikTok, Coi seemed to respond with shots taken back at Latto. What do you think of Latto sharing pics of her eating from the studio? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Latto Speaks On Uplifting Other Female Artists: “Let Me Do My Part”

[Via]