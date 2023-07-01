Latto Earns First #1 Hit On The Hot 100

It took seven months into 2023 for a rapper to reach number one on the Hot 100. Fittingly it was done with a song called “Seven” by BTS member and K-Pop superstar Jung Kook. The song also features rapper Latto, who just scored her first number 1 hit on the chart. The song debuted at the top spot on the charts after a week where it broke a number of Spotify and YouTube streaming records. It’s the rapper’s second top 10 hit following “Big Energy” which peaked at number 3 last year.

“Seven” is also Latto’s second top 20 hit of 2023. Earlier this year she debuted her new single “Put It On Da Floor.” While the song didn’t immediately soar up the charts, once Cardi B teamed up for a remix called “Put It On Da Floor Again,” it made its debut. The song showed up at number 13 on the Hot 100 and has stuck around on the chart ever since. The first rapper to hit number 1 on the Hot 100 comes just a few weeks after the same milestone was reached on the Billboard 200. Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape hit the top spot on the albums chart earlier this month.

Latto Debuts At The Top Spot

Latto performed at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami over the weekend. While there she re-lit some previous beef she’s had with Nicki Minaj. During some lyrics in “Put It On Da Floor” that fans have long suspected were about Nicki, Latto made a gesture that seemed to reinforce rumors of Minaj’s cocaine usage.

That’s not the only beef she’s is involved in recently. Over the weekend Ice Spice released the deluxe edition of her Like..? EP from earlier this year. Included in the new tracks are numerous lyrics that fans interpreted as disses aimed at Latto. It’s no surprise given that Ice Spice is already a frequent Nicki Minaj collaborator. What do you think of Latto earning her first number one single? Let us know in the comment section below.

