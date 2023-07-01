Latto May Have Taken More Shots At Nicki Minaj During Rolling Loud

Last year, Nicki Minaj brought up Latto in an online debate about whether or not her song “Super Freaky Girl” counted as Rap in award show categories. Ever since the two have traded shots at each other through various forms. When Latto debuted her new song “Put It On Da Floor” at Coachella many interpreted it as a Nicki Minaj diss. Many interpreted the lyrics “She thought that I would kiss her ass, she must ain’t took her meds,” as a shot at Minaj. Some also interpreted her decision to have Cardi B join in on the track for a remix as doubling down on dissing Nicki.

Over the weekend at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami Latto gave fans even more reasons to believe in the diss track theory. According to XXL, she made a pretty obvious gesture while singing the lyrics that spawned so much fan suspicion. The gesture drew on long-standing rumors that Nicki Minaj is a cocaine user. She’s been un-specific in clarifying what the lyrics were actually designed to reference. But this new gesture will only cause more speculation among fans.

Latto Doubles Down On Nicki Minaj Diss

oh, latto’s getting bolder and bolder with every performance.. pic.twitter.com/QDeIZODA6D — GLIZZ¥. (@glizzyimdrunk) July 23, 2023

The alleged diss wasn’t the only reason people were talking about Latto’s Rolling Loud set. She also had a confrontational moment with a fan. The incident followed a phone being thrown at her on stage during her performance. It came just a few weeks after she warned fans not to throw anything at her during a different performance. Since a viral moment where pop singer Ava Max was hit in the face with a phone last month, it’s become an increasingly common annoyance for artists.

One person who has already chosen a side in the Latto and Nicki feud is Ice Spice. She’s already collaborated with Nicki for a pair of top 10 hits so far this year. Over the weekend she released the Deluxe Edition of her Like..? EP from earlier this year. Fans quickly noticed that the new tracks have lyrics that repeatedly diss Latto. What do you think of Latto taking more shots at Nicki Minaj during her performance at Rolling Loud? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Ice Spice’s “Like..? (Deluxe)” Appears To Diss Latto More Than Once

[Via]