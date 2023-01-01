Ice Spice Fan Appears To Faint During Her Rolling Loud Miami Set

Ice Spice recently took on Rolling Loud Miami, performing her hits to a crowd of eager fans. One fan, however, looked to get a little bit too excited. In a gag posted on Rolling Loud’s TikTok, a man frantically shouts in support of the rapper as she performs on stage. When she turns her back to the audience and begins to twerk, the man drops to the ground. The superfan appeared to pass out, and security flocked to him to fan him off. He’s then seen being carried away by personnel.

The 23-year-old performed her brand new track “Deli” for the first time over the weekend, dubbing herself “miss poopie” in some snaps from the fest. The rapper rocked a simple, cropped pink velour jacket and denim shorts, complete with some fishnet tights and a pair of boots.

Ice Spice At Rolling Loud Miami

On Friday (July 21), Ice Spice also dropped the deluxe edition of her Like..? EP. She delivered fans four new tracks. In two of them, she appears to take aim at her fellow female MC, Latto. On “Butterfly Ku,” Ice Spice raps, “Where she at? On the floor / She gettin’ money, but I’m gettin’ more.” Fans quickly noticed that she appears to be referencing Latto’s hit “Put It On Da Floor.” Lyrics to the deluxe EP’s opener “How High?” also seemingly dissed Latto. She raps, “Now she all on the floor when I kick in the door / How you mad I do less ’cause you gotta do more?”

Ice Spice has been rising to the top for months now, recently appearing alongside Nicki Minaj on the Barbie movie soundtrack. The duo previously took over the charts with their “Princess Diana (Remix)” collab earlier this year. During a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Ice Spice detailed how emotional it was for her to meet her collaborator. She revealed that she even started crying when Nicki hugged her, calling the meeting a “full-circle moment.”

