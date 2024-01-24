21 Savage Reveals Why Broke Parents Are Better Than Rich Ones

21 Savage says that balancing family life and his career is no easy task.

By Caroline Fisher
Celebrities Attend Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks

During his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay, 21 Savage opened up about fatherhood. He reflected on his own upbringing, comparing it to what he's able to provide for his children now. The rapper has three kids, ranging from ages eight to ten. According to him, balancing his career with family life is no easy task, and often leaves him feeling like his little ones are missing out.

"I be feeling like I don't be doing all the way my job because of my job," he says in a clip from the interview. "So I be trying to like, balance that out [...] You work to receive, to gain all the success and all the good sh*t, but it's like I feel like the best parents in my opinion is parents that don't got it all. I feel like broke parents are better than rich parents, in my opinion."

21 Savage Opens Up About Fatherhood

He elaborated, describing how his career holds him back from being present in his kids' lives at times. "When you broke you got way more time," he explained. "So you're there for like a lot of the sh*t. Like yeah, gifts and sh*t matter, but they don't matter at the same time." 21 Savage continued, noting how wealth comes with plenty of advantages, but time with loved ones is priceless.

21 Savage has been awfully busy as of late, dropping his third studio album american dream earlier this month. So far, the project has been a success, landing the artist two tracks on the Billboard Hot 100. It moved 131K album-equivalent units in its first week, on par with his 2018 solo album, i am > i was. What do you think of 21 Savage's claim that "broke" parents are better than rich parents because they can spend more time with their kids? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Caroline Fisher
