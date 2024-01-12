21 Savage Calls Kai Cenat After "American Dream" Release, Streamer Shares His Rating

It's been an exciting few months for 21 Savage, from touring with Drake to finally securing his green card. It doesn't look like the performer is showing any signs of slowing down either, kicking off 2024 with a brand-new project. He unveiled his third solo album American Dream today, complete with several impressive features. He's joined by Travis Scott, Metro Boomin, Doja Cat, and more on the 15-track LP. So far, fans are loving his latest effort.

To celebrate, 21 Savage recently gave Kai Cenat a call during one of the 22-year-old's streams. During their conversation, Cenat praised him for American Dream, even giving it a pretty solid rating out of 10. "Bro, I was listening to this sh*t bro," the streamer began enthusiastically, "You did your thing, gang."

Kai Cenat Rates American Dream 8.5/10

Cenat continued to praise the rapper for the album. He pointed out the track "prove it" with Summer Walker in particular. "I was rating it one through ten right now," he explained. "I want to say a nine. It's first listen, it's first listen... If I'm being completely honest with you bro, I'mma say 8.5." 21 Savage seemed to be satisfied with Cenat's rating, chiming in to say, "That's good!"

"That's hella good," Cenat remarked. "I ain't gon lie great album, bro. Deada**." The new album isn't the only thing 21 Savage has to be excited about these days, however. He also currently has a biopic in the works, American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. It's expected to arrive in July of this year and reportedly involves Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin of Stranger Things. What do you think of 21 Savage calling Kai Cenat after releasing his new album? Do you agree with Cenat's rating? How are you liking American Dream so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

