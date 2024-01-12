21 Savage Dissed Gunna On "american dream," Fans Theorize

21 Savage just dropped his new album american dream to usher in what will hopefully be a very stacked year for hip-hop. It's a very busy week, what with Kid Cudi's INSANO and a new Lil Nas X single, but the introspection, consistency, and weight of this new project stands tall among the crowd. What's more is that fans are already diving into the lyrics and songs here to pinpoint what exactly he's trying to say here. As such, fans found a potential reference to the Young Thug and YSL RICO case in which the Slaughter Gang boss might've dissed Gunna. It's on the track "letter to my brudda," a cut about the hardships of street life that many interpreted as a Thugger tribute, who features on the preceding song off the LP, "pop ur s**t."

Furthermore, here's the first part of 21 Savage's first verse. "Once you cross that line, it ain’t no trying to fix it, you want me to forgive you, let’s be realistic," he raps. "I can’t kick it with your kind like I tore my meniscus, how you go from co-defendant to a f***ing witness? They’ll stand on couches with you, but won’t stand on business. Woah, I watched everybody turn on my brother like he ain’t have them out here flying jets and f***ing b***hes. This s**t ridiculous."

21 Savage's "letter to my brudda": Stream

Meanwhile, here's the second part, in which 21 Savage switches to talk about "his brother." "I feel your pain, my brother, I know you from the struggle, I know how hard you hustled just to take care of your mother," he spits. "I know you took clothes off your back for n***as you call brother, I know how hard it get in this jungle. Trying to prevail without being tried like you no sucker. Huh, life's a motherf***er, yeah, I know ain't nobody perfect. But what's the point in making it out if all they do is cuff you?"

Of course, this could apply to a lot of different situations, and there's nothing specifically tying this to the ongoing YSL case. Still, it's hard for fans to hear this and not think of Jeffery, especially given his feature on the preceding song on american dream. Regardless, the most salient and important message delivered here is empathy for those in much tougher situations, something we could all use a little more of. For more news and the latest updates on 21 Savage and Gunna, come back to HNHH.

