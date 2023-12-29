Gunna Cites His "Gift From God" In Resurfaced Letter To Judge

After getting arrested in a major RICO indictment, Gunna was released from prison in December of last year. The indictment saw the arrest of 25 alleged YSL members, including Young Thug. Since Gunna's release, the performer has been bombarded with allegations that he "snitched" on his co-defendants, though he vehemently denies this.

Nowadays, the Georgia native is enjoying his freedom, reveling in the success of his latest album, A Gift & a Curse. Amid the first anniversary of his release, social media users have dug up a letter the rapper wrote to the judge while still behind bars, in which he defends his innocence. The emotional letter has re-sparked conversations surrounding his incarceration, and of course, Thugger's ongoing RICO trial.

Read More: "fukumean" Nabs Gunna This Incredible Streaming Milestone For Rap In 2023

Gunna Maintains His Innocence In Powerful Letter

"2022 has been one of the best years of my life, despite this difficult situation," his letter begins. "This year I had the whole world pushing P." He continues, citing his upbringing, and how his art has allowed him to make a positive impact on the lives of others. “I use my art form, my gift from God, to change my circumstances,” he wrote. “For now, I don’t have any freedom. But I am innocent. I hate being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name! The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue... I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions."

"Nothing will stop me from chasing my dreams," he added. "I won't stop being a good person, even if some unnamed and unknown accusers want to see me as a bad person." What do you think of Gunna's letter to the judge resurfacing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Young Thug’s Dad Calls Out Lil Baby For Gunna Diss: "Shut The F*ck Up"

[Via]