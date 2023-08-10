judge
- MusicYoung Dolph Murder Suspect Begs Judge To Allow Him To WorkHernandez Govan wants a more relaxed house arrest so that he can support his family, but isn't worried about endangerment. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Dolph's Murder Trial Will Seek Jurors Outside Of MemphisThe judge in Young Dolph's trial doesn't want any further delays.By Cole Blake
- MusicJam Master Jay Trial Judge Denies Defense's Motion For MistrialDefense attorneys believe that the prosecution exhibited misconduct in this murder trial, alleging prejudice during a witness questioning.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPras Retrial Under Review Due To Defense Lawyer's Incompetence: Report"Unsuccessful is not the same as ineffective," a prosecutor remarked of the defense, and when the opposing side is empathetic, you know something went wrong.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Rips Young Thug Judge To Shreds After Vulnerable Mariah The Scientist Jail Call Video Surfaces OnlineDrake was not impressed with what took place last night.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYNW Melly Retrial Start Date Revealed, Judge Wants "Urgency"The prosecutors and court will begin the jury selection process in about seven weeks, which will reopen this double murder case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeLas Vegas Judge Attacker Deobra Redden In Court Again On Separate Charges After SentencingJudge Mary Kay Holthus didn't show any mercy to the man who lunged at her during a hearing last week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGunna Cites His "Gift From God" In Resurfaced Letter To Judge"Nothing will stop me from chasing my dreams," Gunna wrote.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug RICO Trial Judge "Very Angry" In Court, Mistrial Rumblings BeginYoung Thug will remain behind bars if the judge chooses to rule a mistrial.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug Trial Judge Brings Service Dog To The Courtroom: WatchThe judge is making sure attendees are comfortable.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeYoung Thug's Mistrial Motion Denied During Chaotic First Day Of TrialThe first day of the YSL RICO trial already had some dramatic moments.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsTyrese Again Demands New Judge In Divorce CaseTyrese is once again trying to get Judge Farmer recused for "bias."By Ben Mock
- MusicYoung Thug’s Latest Attempt To Have RICO Case Thrown Out Is DeniedYoung Thug has suffered another legal setback.By Cole Blake
- MusicQuando Rondo Will Not Be Banned From Chatham County, Georgia, Judge RulesQuando Rondo earned a legal victory, earlier this week.By Cole Blake
- MusicYNW Melly's Murder Retrial Delayed Once AgainYNW Melly's murder trial will now begin in February.By Cole Blake
- MusicYoung Dolph's Murder Trial's Judge Removed, Will Get Replacement: ReportThe Court of Criminal Appeals recused Judge Lee Coffee due to his alleged mistreatment of a defendant in this trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMario Receives Backlash For Allegedly Writing Letter To Judge In Support Of Tory LanezSocial media users are coming for Mario, after a letter he allegedly wrote to a judge in support of Tory Lanez hit the internet.By Caroline Fisher