50 Cent Advocates For Removal Of New York Judge After Troubling Video Surfaces Online

50 Cent had something to say.

50 Cent joined the calls to remove New York State Supreme Court Justice Erin Gall from her position. Earlier this week, police bodycam footage of the incident was released following an investigation. The video shows Gall telling Black teenagers to leave a high school graduation party following a confrontation over uninvited guests.

She tells them, “You’re not going to find your keys. You got to call an Uber and get off the property.” Gall added, “You’re going to get a cop escort home.” Gall also tried to get the police to arrest the Black teenagers for trespassing. "I’ve done this for a million years," she said. "I’m a lawyer. I’m a judge. I know this." She also adds that if the teens returned for their keys, "you can shoot them on the property. I’ll shoot them on the property," a message for the police officers in the video.

50 Cent Advocates For Removal Of Judge

The judge’s behavior outraged 50 Cent. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram with a new report featuring body-cam footage of the incident. “SMH, she should be removed. This is bad. Repost this video.” 50 wasn't the only person left outraged. The State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued its report detailing their investigation of this incident on Monday. The report recommended Gall's dismissal and found that she “created at least the appearance that she harbored racial bias,” during the July 2022 incident. Moreover, the panel also said Gall “repeatedly invoked her judicial office,” in her repeated attempts to have the Black teenage partygoers arrested.