Pras Retrial Under Review Due To Defense Lawyer's Incompetence: Report

Despite his guilty verdict in a federal trial for political conspiracy and money laundering, it looks like Pras will still get the opportunity to fight for a second chance. Moreover, new reports from Vulture and HipHopDX indicate that earlier this month, the court called for a hearing to discuss the rapper's defense team for three days. This is in order to determine whether he should get a retrial given the lack of competence demonstrated by his defense attorney David Kenner. For example, Vulture reports that he outsourced work to a remote medical malpractice lawyer, filed his first motion a year after being able to do so, concealed a limiting injury, and did not bring on experienced legal practitioners to assist in the process.

"Unsuccessful is not the same as ineffective," prosecutor Nicole Lockhart remarked. Given this perceived failure to effectively represent Pras, who faces 20 years in jail on 10 counts, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly thinks this could warrant a more fair and prepared shot. As such, a sentence, retrial, or plea-bargain talks could surface as the court's preferred method of handling this, although this is all still presumably under review at press time. According to this case's conviction last April, the Fugees star allegedly lobbied illegally in the best interests of his colleagues, in-state and overseas, when it comes to campaign donations and other political and economic factors, in addition to other lawsuits.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 03: Pras Michel, a member of the 1990's hip-hop group the Fugees, arrives at U.S. District Court on April 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. Michel is on trial for his alleged participation in a campaign finance conspiracy. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Not only that, but Pras' former lawyer also allegedly used artificial intelligence to craft their closing statement, tanking their chances. "Kenner’s closing argument made frivolous arguments, misapprehended the required elements, conflated the schemes and ignored critical weaknesses in the government’s case," his new legal team stated. The A.I. program failed Kenner, and Kenner failed [Pras] Michel. The closing argument was deficient, unhelpful and a missed opportunity that prejudiced the defense."

Meanwhile, some reports suggest Kenner actually had a financial stake in the company that created this A.I. program, but the company EyeLevel.AI denied this despite his boasting. Regardless of all this, the New Jersey-born artist maintained his innocence. "Pras was never an FBI informant," his publicist shared. "It’s not accurate and, quite frankly, it’s dangerous. If he was an informant, he would not be on trial. The government does not prosecute and threaten its informants with more than two decades of jail time." For more news and the latest updates on Pras, stick around on HNHH.

