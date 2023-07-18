Wyclef Jean Says Pras Is “100% In Good Spirits” Following Conviction

During a brief interview with TMZ Hip Hop recently, Wyclef Jean shared some good news about his former Fugees group mate, Pras Michel. In April of this year, Pras was found guilty of various charges including conspiracy, witness tampering and more. His charges could leave him spending up to 20 years behind bars, and he’s currently awaiting sentencing.

“What I can definitely tell you about Pras he’s definitely in good spirits,” Wyclef Jean says, “100% in good spirits.” He later went on to discuss the possibility of a Fugees biopic, telling the interviewer “You know what’s crazy about the Fugees’ story? We would love to do a biopic, but it’s still ongoing right now. There’s still so much to talk about.”

Wyclef Jean Talks Possibility Of Fugees Biopic

Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Pras Michel of The Fugees perform during the 2023 The Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)

Following Pras’ guilty verdict, his lawyer David Kenner said, “We are extremely disappointed in that result. But are very, very confident in the ultimate outcome of this case,” He went on to explain, “If we do move to a sentencing hearing I remain very confident we will certainly appeal this case. This is not over.”

Last month, a rep for Pras discussed the group’s reunion performance at the 2023 Roots Picnic in Philly. They revealed that Pras didn’t see the reunion coming, explaining that the trio didn’t even have a chance to rehearse. They went on to perform six tracks from The Score, blowing attendees away with their performance. Last year, the Fugees were supposed to go on a reunion tour in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the 1996 LP. The tour was later canceled, with reps citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the cause. It was later reported that Pras’ ongoing legal trouble was the reason behind the tour’s cancellation. According to Puck News, Pras was unable to leave the country to attend the overseas dates of the tour.

