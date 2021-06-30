conviction
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Tearfully Reflects On Assault Conviction In ABC Interview TrailerJonathan Majors was found guilty of assaulting his ex, Grace Jabbari, in December.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicC-Murder Appeals Murder Conviction AgainJudge Sarah S. Vance upheld C-Murder's murder conviction in federal court recently.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSuspects In ASAP Press Murder Sentenced To Decades In PrisonThe two men had shot the A$AP Mob member in the head, and he died years later from a seizure caused by the shooting's head injury.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWyclef Jean Says Pras Is "100% In Good Spirits" Following ConvictionWyclef Jean spoke on Pras in a recent interview.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJussie Smollett Is Directing A New Movie Starring Vivica A. FoxSmollett is currently in the process of appealing his conviction.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTory Lanez Calls For A "Fair Trial" During New Phone Call From PrisonTory Lanez has accused the prosecution of "outrageous and disgusting tricks" in his trial for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureR. Kelly Files For Appeal In Federal Sex Crimes Case In NYR. Kelly is filing for appeal in his federal sex crimes case in New York.By Cole Blake
- CrimeR. Kelly Charged With 20 More Years In Prison, Twitter ReactsThe rapper faces additional years in prison for child pornography and enticement of a minor charges.By Diya Singhvi
- CrimeR. Kelly's Team Attempts To Get Sex Abuse Conviction AcquittedR. Kelly's legal team is trying to overturn his sex crimes conviction. By Aron A.
- TV"Sweetie Pie's'" Manager Found Guilty Of Murder-For-Hire In Nephew's KillingJames Norman took out a $450,000 insurance claim on his nephew before plotting his murder.By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeKehlani Speaks On Kaalan Walker's Rape Conviction, Calls Out Victim-BlamersShe says she hopes people who supported Walker "feel like sh*t" while targeting blogs and platforms that victim-blamed.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Cuts Ties With Legal Team And Hires Bill Cosby's AttorneyR.Kelly cut ties with his original Chicago legal team this past Wednesday and has enlisted Jennifer Bonjean's to help appeal his conviction. By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeBill Cosby Asks Supreme Court To Reject Appeal In Sexual Assault CaseThe District Attorney asked the Supreme Court to revive Bill Cosby's sexual assault case. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureEl Chapo's 10 Appeal Claims Rejected By U.S. Court: ReportEl Chapo was hit with a life sentence in 2019.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsMan Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Sex Trafficking At Super Bowl LIV: ReportEdward Walker reportedly traveled to Florida with two adult women and a 17-year-old girl.By Erika Marie
- CrimeThe Three Men Convicted Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Will Face Sentencing TodayThe three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery last February are expected to receive life in prison.By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeCardi B Blasts Kim Potter Following Daunte Wright Shooting ConvictionThe rapper was angered by Potter's smiling mugshot and pointed out that she never believed the former officer's tearful testimony.By Erika Marie
- CrimeRapper Yungen Gunnin Convicted Of Second-Degree MurderPolice allege that while performing in Louisiana, Gunnin shot another man.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDaunte Wright Case: Officer Kim Potter Found Guilty Of ManslaughterShe reportedly said she accidentally fired her gun instead of her Taser when shooting the 20-year-old during a traffic stop.By Erika Marie
- CrimeAllison Mack Sentenced To 3 Years In NVIXM Sex Cult CaseAllison Mack plead guilty for racketeering charges connected to her role in the NVIXM cult in 2019.By Joe Abrams
- Antics50 Cent Reacts To Bill Cosby's Sentence Being Overturned50 Cent supports Bill Cosby after it was revealed that his conviction was reportedly overturned.By Alex Zidel