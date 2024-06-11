Hunter Biden Found Guilty On All 3 Gun Charges

Jury Selection Begins In Hunter Biden Gun Trial
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JUNE 03: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 03, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden is standing trial for felony gun charges. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Hunter Biden could face up to 25 years in prison.

Hunter Biden has been convicted on all three federal felony gun charges he was facing relating to laws prohibiting drug addicts from owning firearms. It's the first time in history a president’s immediate family member has been found guilty of a crime during their parent's term in office. The guilty verdicts were read on Tuesday. They relate to a revolver Hunter purchased in Delaware in 2018.

At the time, he lied about his drug use on a federal background check form. In turn, he was charged with making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer. Additionally, he got hit with possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance. Altogether, he could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000. Being a first-time offender and the son of the President, he'll likely face a far less severe sentence. Joe Biden has already ruled out a pardon for his son.

Hunter Biden Leaves Court After Guilty Verdict

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JUNE 11: (L-R) First lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, leave the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 11, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. A federal jury has convicted Hunter Biden on all three federal felony gun charges he faced. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” Joe said in a statement on Monday, as caught by CNN. “Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us. A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean. As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength. Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support.”

Joe Biden is set to take on former President Donald Trump during the 2024 Election. Coincidentally, Trump was just convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Be on the lookout for further updates on Hunter Biden on HotNewHipHop.

