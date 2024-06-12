Joe Biden Remains Proud Of Hunter For Overcoming Addiction Following Guilty Verdict

Joe Biden has no plans to pardon Hunter.

Joe Biden says he's still proud of his son, Hunter, for overcoming addiction following the news that he's been convicted on three gun charges. They're related to laws prohibiting drug addicts from owning firearms. Additionally, Joe has confirmed he will not use his executive powers to pardon his son for the crimes. He faces 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000 but will likely receive a far lesser sentence as a first-time offender.

“I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome,” Hunter Biden said. “Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time.”

Joe & Hunter Biden Speak Following Guilty Verdict

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden talks with his son Hunter. Biden upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle. Delaware, on June 11, 2024, as he travels to Wilmington. Delaware. A jury found Hunter. Biden guilty on June 11 on federal gun charges in a historic first criminal prosecution of the child of a sitting US president. The 54-year-old son of President. Joe Biden was convicted on all three of the federal charges facing him, CNN and other US media reported. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe addressed the case involving his son in a statement provided to CNN on Monday. “I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” Joe said. “Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us. A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean. As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength. Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support.”