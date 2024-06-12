Joe Biden Remains Proud Of Hunter For Overcoming Addiction Following Guilty Verdict

BYCole Blake177 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
President And Mrs. Biden Depart The White House For Camp David
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 22: U.S. President Joe Biden walks on the Ellipse to board Marine One on May 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, son Hunter Biden, and grandkids took off from the Ellipse heading to Camp David for the weekend. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Joe Biden has no plans to pardon Hunter.

Joe Biden says he's still proud of his son, Hunter, for overcoming addiction following the news that he's been convicted on three gun charges. They're related to laws prohibiting drug addicts from owning firearms. Additionally, Joe has confirmed he will not use his executive powers to pardon his son for the crimes. He faces 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000 but will likely receive a far lesser sentence as a first-time offender.

“I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome,” Hunter Biden said. “Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time.”

Read More: Hunter Biden's Ex Makes Unbelievable Claims About His Daily Drug Use

Joe & Hunter Biden Speak Following Guilty Verdict

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden talks with his son Hunter. Biden upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle. Delaware, on June 11, 2024, as he travels to Wilmington. Delaware. A jury found Hunter. Biden guilty on June 11 on federal gun charges in a historic first criminal prosecution of the child of a sitting US president. The 54-year-old son of President. Joe Biden was convicted on all three of the federal charges facing him, CNN and other US media reported. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe addressed the case involving his son in a statement provided to CNN on Monday. “I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” Joe said. “Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us. A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean. As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength. Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support.”

On Tuesday, Joe spoke at an Everytown for Gun Safety event. There, he discussed coincidently the actions his administration has taken to strengthen the country’s gun laws. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Biden and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Joe Biden Campaign Disses Donald Trump By Using Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Lyrics

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Jury Selection Begins In Hunter Biden Gun TrialPoliticsHunter Biden Found Guilty On All 3 Gun Charges896
Hunter Biden Gun Trial Continues In DelawarePoliticsHunter Biden's Ex Makes Unbelievable Claims About His Daily Drug Use1.9K
Theo Wargo & Astrid Stawiarz/Getty ImagesPoliticsDonald Trump Jr. Calls Joe Biden's Son Hunter A "Crackhead"4.3K
2023 Rolling Loud Los AngelesPoliticsKodak Black's Lawyer Compares His Case To Hunter Biden's: "2 Tiers Of Justice?"2.4K