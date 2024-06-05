Hunter Biden's Ex Makes Unbelievable Claims About His Daily Drug Use

Hunter Biden Gun Trial Continues In Delaware
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JUNE 05: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 05, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. The trial for Hunter Biden's felony gun charges continues today with additional witnesses. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
He reportedly smoked crack shortly after waking up almost every day.

Hunter Biden is directly in the spotlight right now. That's because he's currently on trial facing his federal gun charge. It's become common among republicans to criticize Hunter for his alleged drug use, something that's come up already in his trial. His ex-girlfriend Zoe Kestan is currently on the stand in the gun trial and her testimony has spoken to some of the drug habits he had during their time together. Those paying attention to the trial have been blown away by the extent of some of the details she shared.

According to TMZ, Kestan testified that Hunter's drug use was near constant when they were together. She specifically claimed that he was particularly addicted to crack. Kestan says he "would want to smoke as soon as he woke up." She also identified drug paraphernalia in multiple images she was shown including multiple crack pipes. Surprisingly all her testimony wasn't as directly critical of Hunter. In one instance she described him as charming and claimed that he was nearly universally liked by everyone he met in public. Check out the newest update on Hunter Biden's trial below.

Hunter Biden's Ex Details His Drug Routine

Trials with political implications are fresh in everyone's mind right now following the verdict in Donald Trump's trial which was delivered last week. The former president was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. This trial is only the first of multiple criminal and civil filings he will have to deal with, though it may be the only one to reach its conclusion before the presidential election later this year. Many online are still debating exactly what implication the guilty verdict will have over the election later this year.

What do you think of the newest testimony given by Hunter Biden's ex-girlfriend about his drug use? Do you believe her claims that he would smoke crack immediately after waking up almost every day? Let us know in the comment section below.

