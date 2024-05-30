Donald Trump Found Guilty On 34 Felony Counts Of Falsifying Business Records

Trump is now the first U.S. President in history with a felony.

Today, a New York jury finally reached a verdict in former U.S. President Donald Trump's trial, which began in April. He pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to a hush-money scheme, but the jury found him guilty. He's now the first president in U.S. history to be convicted of a felony.

The verdict was reached following roughly 9.5 hours of jury deliberation, which began yesterday (May 29). Reportedly, Trump stared straight ahead motionless while the verdict was read aloud in the courtroom. He later turned to face the jury as each member individually confirmed it.

Donald Trump To Be Sentenced On July 11

Judge Juan Merchan thanked the jury, sharing plans to thank them individually later, though he can't discuss information related to the case. “You gave this matter the attention it deserved, and I want to thank you for that,” he said. Trump's attorney then Todd Blanche motioned for an acquittal after the jury left the room, which was denied. His sentencing has been scheduled for July 11.