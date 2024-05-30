Donald Trump Found Guilty On 34 Felony Counts Of Falsifying Business Records

BYCaroline Fisher
Jury To Begin Deliberations In Trump Hush Money Trial
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 29: Former U.S. President Donald Trump with attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove attends his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 29, 2024 in New York City. Judge Juan Merchan will give the jury their instructions before they begin deliberations today. The former president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images)
Trump is now the first U.S. President in history with a felony.

Today, a New York jury finally reached a verdict in former U.S. President Donald Trump's trial, which began in April. He pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to a hush-money scheme, but the jury found him guilty. He's now the first president in U.S. history to be convicted of a felony.

The verdict was reached following roughly 9.5 hours of jury deliberation, which began yesterday (May 29). Reportedly, Trump stared straight ahead motionless while the verdict was read aloud in the courtroom. He later turned to face the jury as each member individually confirmed it.

Donald Trump To Be Sentenced On July 11

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on March 19, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump, along with other registered Republican voters, cast ballots in the Presidential Preference Primary. There wasn't a ballot or election for Democrats since the Florida Democratic Party only provided the name of Joseph R. Biden Jr. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Judge Juan Merchan thanked the jury, sharing plans to thank them individually later, though he can't discuss information related to the case. “You gave this matter the attention it deserved, and I want to thank you for that,” he said. Trump's attorney then Todd Blanche motioned for an acquittal after the jury left the room, which was denied. His sentencing has been scheduled for July 11.

“This was a disgrace,” Trump said following the verdict. “This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt.” What do you think of Donald Trump being found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records? What about him becoming the first U.S. president to be convicted of a felony? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

