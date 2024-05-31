Joe Biden Campaign Shares Statement Reacting To Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict

US President Joe Biden Vice President Kamala Harris Campaign PA
PHILADELPHIA, PA May 29, 2024: US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a campaign event at Girard College in Philadelphia, Pa on Wednesday May 29, 2024. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The two will compete for the presidency later this year.

Donald Trump's now-concluded trial in New York has been captivating the political news cycle for weeks now. Memorable moment took place both in the court room and outside of it as prosecutors argued the former president committed a myriad of crimes as part of a scheme to pay porn actress Stormi Daniels to keep Trump's affair with her a secret until the conclusion of the 2016 election. The verdict came in earlier today when it was revealed to the public that Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records he was facing.

Subsequently, it didn't take long for Trump's primary political opponent Joe Biden to comment. The current president took to Twitter to share a short statement. "There’s only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box," the post reads alongside a link to donate to his campaign. That turned out to be just part of a full statement that made its way to Instagram later. "In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law" the statement begins. It goes on to condemn Trump for his routine breaking of the law and warns that a second term of his presidency will cause chaos. Read the full statement he shared below.

Joe Biden Campaign Reacts To Trump Verdict

Additionally, DJ Akademiks was quick out the gate with his response to the verdict. He claimed that Trump being found guilty made him want to vote for the former president even more. Unsurprisingly that statement was met with a ton of backlash from fans. Many have speculated that the trial could actually end up making the former president even more popular with his fanbase.

What do you think of the Biden-Harris campaign's response to the news that Donald Trump was found guilty of all his felony charges? Do you think the guilty verdict will help or hurt Trump in the upcoming election? Let us know in the comment section below.

