Denzel Curry Says "F*ck Joe Biden"

Denzel Curry put President Joe Biden on blast this week. "F-ck Joe Biden. Zel for President 2024," the Florida rapper wrote in a pair of tweets on December 28. However, Curry did not elaborate on what had turned him against Biden. Furthermore, it's unclear who "Zel" is in regards to the candidate that Curry is seemingly backing.

At the very least, Curry did not declare for Biden's likely opponent, Donald Trump. "I felt like I was part of the problem honestly. Being disillusioned and thinking, ‘Nah, that’s not gonna happen, this n-gga ain’t gonna be president.’ Then this n-gga became president. So what the f-ck just happened? I don’t get all the choices I want, but I definitely didn’t want this n-gga to be my president. Now I’m forced to write this. That’s how I felt like at the time. I’m not a super-political n-gga, but at the same time, I’m going to voice my opinion to people in my age group," Curry said of Trump in 2017.

However, Curry isn't the only person to have criticized Biden in recent months. While hosting The Daily Show, Charlamagne Tha God said that Joe Biden could deliver "the perfect Christmas gift" by dropping out of the 2024 election. “The point is, we don’t need Biden to beat Donald Trump — just like we didn’t need RBG to stay on the court. Maybe if RBG had retired during the Obama years, we’d still have Roe v. Wade. Maybe. People said, ‘No, she needs to be there to protect Roe,’ and now look, both of them are gone. It’s true, they’re both gone,” he added. “See, the facts are: Biden’s not getting any younger, he’s not going to get any more popular, and he’s not getting a new running mate. So please Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and step aside," Charlamagne said.

Concerns about Biden's age, as well as his plummeting popularity with younger voters, have Democrats worried about Biden continuing to run as the incumbent. Biden's support of Israel, as well as general economic stagnation in the country, has seen young voters turn towards independent candidates. While it doesn't endanger a major vote split, it could be enough of a vote siphon to cost Biden key states.

