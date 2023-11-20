Cardi B Blasts Joe Biden In Response To Controversial N.Y.C. Budget Cuts

Cardi B took aim at Joe Biden during a recent rant on social media while criticizing a controversial proposed budget cut in New York City that would limit spending on public libraries, local schools, and more.

“I’m an angry b*tch right now… I need y’all to spread this video, and if something happens to me, it’s because I’m speaking the truth,” Cardi said on Instagram Live, Saturday. “In New York, there is a $120 million budget cut that’s going to affect schools, public libraries, and the police department. And a $5 million budget cut in sanitation. B*tch, we are gonna be drowning in f**king rats. I’m lucky, I’m blessed. I’m whatever the f*ck, but what’s going to happen to my nieces? What’s going to happen to nephews? What’s going to happen to my cousins, aunts, and my friends.”

Read More: Cardi B Interviews Joe Biden: Coronavirus, Free Medicare, George Floyd, & More

Cardi B Attends Met Gala In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Cardi B attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld. A Line of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Cardi B continued: “I don’t give a f*ck, I’m not endorsing any presidents no more. How is that $120 million budget cut in New York City for schools, libraries, police safety, and sanitation, yet Joe Biden is talking about, ‘Yeah, we can fund two wars.” Check out the rapper's full comments on the situation below.

Cardi B Goes Off On Joe Biden

Cardi B goes off on the US government about the $120 Million Dollar budget cut in New York that'll effect Schools, Libraries, The Police Department, & Sanitation while funding wars. pic.twitter.com/WwCrbFbvGS — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) November 19, 2023

It's far from the first time Cardi has spoken out on politics. She's previously interviewed both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, while also posting on social media about several issues, including inflation, the war in Ukraine, and much more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cardi B Hilariously Reacts To Joe Biden Impeachment Attempt: “Delusional & Dumb”

[Via]