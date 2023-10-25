50 Cent Condemns Joe Biden But Says He Has “No Political Aspirations”

50 Cent says that he has "no political aspirations" and has just been "thinking out loud" following his various comments on Joe Biden and the conflict between Israel and Palestine. He further spoke about the topic in multiple posts on Instagram, on Tuesday.

“I have no political aspirations, I’m just thinking out loud,” 50 wrote on the platform. “Help me with this, what do we do? I know I’m not the only one that can feel sh!t is getting out of control.” In another post, he added: “Ok we need leadership in crisis joe, we don’t expect you to have all the answers but you gotta come up with something.”

Joe Biden Meets With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

50 also shared of clip of Fox News covering his comments while discussing the United States’ hesitancy to call for a cease-fire in the Middle East. 50 captioned the video: “Who knew Rapper 50 cent would notice we got 3 major terrorist networks backed by superpowers activated. ok I’ll leave this to the experts.” Check out 50 Cent's posts below.

50 Cent Discusses Joe Biden

Hot 97 host Ebro Darden responded to 50's comments by telling him he should've expressed his concerns when former President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and opened a new US Embassy there. “Should have been this concerned when Trump was antagonizing Palestinians by moving US Embassy and when people have been screaming #FreePalestine on here for years,” Ebro wrote. “Now people wanna lay attention…. Yea it’s cr*zy.”

