Joe Biden Should Drop Out Of 2024 Presidential Race, Bill Maher Believes

Joe Biden has a lot of pressure to succeed in 2024, not just as the current president, but as opponent to Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and other nominees from both parties. With a lot of concern for the radical politics on either side of the aisle, many hope that he will succeed with another term that aims to balance out both sides. Still, there's a lot of frustration with the commander-in-chief's first term, and all his compromises won't convince many of his detractors. Of course, the other important element to consider is that many of his own political party would rather not see him try again.

One such critic is Bill Maher, popular talk show host and commentator who doesn't think Biden will be the one to defeat the Republicans this time around. Moreover, Maher made these remarks on his show Real Time, which controversially returned amid the now-resolving WGA writer's strike. However, the HBO alum didn't just have criticism; he actually said that Joe Biden had a good first term and reinstated some peace and order in the executive office. Regardless, he thinks that the former Delaware senator won't be able to beat someone like Donald Trump, which he believes is crucial to the 2024 race.

Read More: Bill Maher Suggests Joe Biden & Barack Obama Need To Get Married For Democrats To Win 2024 Election

Bill Maher's Takedown Of Joe Biden

As far as reasons why, the media personality pointed to Joe Biden's age, physical state, and mental clarity as reasons for him to entrust the mission in someone else. Whether he's actually capable of completing his presidential task with competence is another story; Bill Maher thinks it's already too late. Democrats have their doubts, and that's enough to stop a race dead in its tracks. Also, Maher didn't stop there, as he also took aim at Mitch McConnell's frailty and debatable state of awareness.

Meanwhile, of course Donald Trump caught his fair share of strays as well, such as hilarious tips for his cellmate. With all this in mind, the 2024 U.S. presidential election is shaping up to be a crucial, volatile, and chaotic affair. We'll see what the future of the nation holds. With that in mind, for more big updates on Joe Biden, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Joe Biden Calls LL Cool J “Boy” During Award Ceremony: Watch

[via]