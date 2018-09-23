budget
- LifeNatalie Nunn "Spirit Airlines" Photo Goes Viral, She Denies Being Broke & Flying Budget"The same person who called me broke was on the same flight with me 😂," Nunn laughed when sharing the awkward moment with her Instagram followers.ByHayley Hynes4.7K Views
- PoliticsCardi B Blasts Joe Biden In Response To Controversial N.Y.C. Budget CutsCardi B isn't happy with Eric Adams' new budget cuts for New York City, affecting public libraries, schools, and more.ByCole Blake434 Views
- MusicBeyonce's Shocking Vegas Residency Budget UnveiledIt's no secret that Beyonce puts on groundbreaking performances, but they certainly don't come without a cost.ByCaroline Fisher1.6K Views
- MusicKiller Mike Admits He Spent $500k Of His Own Money To Make New Album, "Michael"Killer Mike says he spent $500,000 of his own money on making his upcoming album.ByCole Blake1.8K Views
- MusicCardi B Says "WAP" Music Video Cost $1 MillionThe rapper is disclosing the hefty sticker price on a number of her music videos. ByMadusa S.2.1K Views
- MoviesSeth Rogen Reveals Why Sony Refused To Make "Pineapple Express 2"Seth Rogen explains why "Pineapple Express 2" was never made.ByCole Blake13.0K Views
- NewsRyan Gosling & Chris Evans Will Star In Netflix's Most Expensive Film YetThe Russo Brothers are building a franchise. ByKarlton Jahmal3.9K Views
- PoliticsNYC Mayor De Blasio To Lower Funding For NYPDNew York City Mayor de Blasio announces his intention for substantial reform to the NYPD budget.ByCole Blake2.2K Views
- PoliticsL.A. Mayor To Reinvest $100-150 Million From LAPD Budget Into Black CommunitiesL.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city's plans to cut $100 Million-$150 Million from the LAPD's budget and reinvest these funds into Black communities.ByLynn S.1044 Views
- MusicUMG CEO Lucian Grainge Jokes That Drake's Budget Is UnlimitedMoney is no issue for Drake.ByCole Blake13.1K Views
- MusicT.I. Lands 1st Starring Role In Matty Rich's "Caller 100" FilmT.I. is prepared to relocate Hollywood's various production houses to Henry County, Georgia.ByDevin Ch5.6K Views
- Entertainment"Captain Marvel" Has Already Pulled In $160 Million Opening Weekend"Captain Marvel" marvels at the box office. ByChantilly Post3.6K Views
- Music2 Chainz' "Album Is Done," News Reaches Def Jam's HQ2 Chainz' forthcoming project "Rap Or Go To The League" is ready-to-go.ByDevin Ch8.1K Views
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" Earns Billboard's Top Song Honors In 2018Drake did it for the Broskis in 2018.ByDevin Ch4.1K Views
- MusicCardi B Details Her Wild Beauty Costs: It's "Expensive To Maintain Us Women"The money spent on her hair could cover somebody's rent.ByZaynab6.5K Views
- MusicPharrell Criticized For Endorsing Israeli Defense Forces By Pro-PalestiniansPharrell is being criticized by Pro-Palestinians for pushing a double standard.ByDevin Ch3.4K Views
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Label Lost Half A Million Dollars In The Wake Of Music Video ShootingThat's an expensive L. ByKarlton Jahmal41.4K Views
- NewsKid Ink & Rich The Kid Go Crazy On Murda Beatz-Produced "No Budget"Kid Ink's new single hits incredibly hard.ByAlex Zidel12.8K Views
- MusicT.I. Joins The Cast Of Capcom Film Adaptation "Monster Hunter"T.I. has transitioned well into movie-making.ByDevin Ch1361 Views
- SportsLupe Fiasco Opens Up To Reddit Fans With "DROGAS WAVE" Easter EggsLupe Fiasco is still feeding the wire he set up with Redditors.ByDevin Ch10.0K Views