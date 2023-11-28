Natalie Nunn "Spirit Airlines" Photo Goes Viral, She Denies Being Broke & Flying Budget

"The same person who called me broke was on the same flight with me 😂," Nunn laughed when sharing the awkward moment with her Instagram followers.

Natalie Nunn is best known as one of the minds behind Zeus' Baddies series. While she provides us with plenty of drama to watch on the small screen every week this fall, we also get to keep up with her real-time shenanigans thanks to social media. To start her week, the 38-year-old went viral after a photo of her allegedly boarding a Spirit Airlines flight began circulating online. In the past, we've seen Nunn break down in tears over having to fly economy, so booking a ticket from a budget company didn't exactly seem on brand for her.

Thankfully, the California native was able to laugh off the situation, addressing all the rumours in an Instagram post on Monday (November 27). "So this picture has completely gone viral of me boarding a @southwestair flight from the Bay Area to LA yesterday!" Nunn's caption begins. "I absolutely love Southwest, SHOUT OUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES! Flights leave every hour, so convenient, and the flight attendants are the best." She then reminded those concerned about her travel plans that "we have real-world problems happening right now," such as the deadly Middle Eastern conflict.

Natalie Nunn is a Southwest Airlines Lover

"And you guys wanna worry about what airline I'm flying lol!!!" Natalie couldn't help but laugh. "The same person who called me broke was on the flight with me 😂😩. I guess we just some broke a**es lol I LOVE THAT FOR US! Happy broke Monday everyone 😩😩😩😩," the socialite added.

She's not bothered about flying with other "broke" people, and in the air isn't the only place the reality starlet is attempting to stop discrimination. On this week's episode of Baddies East, Natalie Nunn has been fighting hard to stop the segregation between the two houses and bring cast members together in as much peace as possible. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

