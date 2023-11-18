Mariahlynn Attacks Smiley, Rollie Throws Drink On “Baddies East”

Tensions are high in this week's episode of Baddies East, which is set to premiere tomorrow (November 19) on Zeus. In a new preview, Natalie Nunn tells the cast that before they go out for the evening, everyone will be gathering at the house. Unfortunately, this meant trouble, as Smiley's seen airing her frustrations about the other women getting a better house than them.

The entire group is then seen sitting in one of the houses, when Rollie sets her sights on Smiley. She tosses a drink on her, prompting Smiley to stand up, looking ready to fight. Mariahlynn then throws hands, and various other cast members step in attempting to break things up. Of course, this is far from the only spat viewers can expect this week, as Ahna Mac is also seen venting about Biggie.

Altercation Breaks Out On Baddies East

According to her, Biggie was talking "at" her, and insisting that she didn't need to be in the house. "I'm going to slap the sh*t outta her," she tells a friend during a phone call. Tesehki also appears to be fed up in the upcoming episode, airing out her frustrations in a conversation with Smiley. She claims that all the drama in the house is "corny," and she's only there for a check.

It's unclear exactly what led up to the physical altercation involving Smiley. Last week, however, some of the ladies took issue with how she was handing her miscarriage. Sukihana and her friend Sapphire, AKA "The Coochie Girls" are also still in the house along with Biggie, only creating more opportunities for beef. Biggie already had an altercation with Rollie last week, so only time will tell what her addition to the house will mean for future episodes. What do you think of the preview of this week's episode of Baddies East? Will you be tuning in tomorrow? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

