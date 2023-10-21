new episode
- TV"Baddies East" Reunion Trailer Shows Natalie Nunn, Sapphire & More Blasting ScarfacePart 3 of the reality television show's reunion bash seems to have centered on one target, as unfair and petty as that sounds.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCam'ron Recalls Cuckold Proposition From Old FlameCam's stories never fail to make Mase laugh.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJoe Budden Thinks Kanye West Fumbled On "Vultures" Despite Other PraisesOn the latest episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast," he shared his thoughts on the album's overall quality... excluding Ye.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"Baddies East" River Fight Leaves Bloody-Eyed Mariahlynn HeatedMariah went on to slam Sukihana and Sapphire for double-teaming her with a sucker punch, and the immediate fallout was fiery.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVSukihana Blasts Sapphire & Mariahlynn In New "Baddies East" Episode PreviewOther storylines that this episode seems to tackle concern Natalie Nunn and Scotty failing to make amends, but not for lack of trying.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"Baddies East": Smiley Responds To Cast & Fans Over "Fake" Medical EmergencyThe reality television star tearfully reacted to seeing how Mariahlynn and "Baddies East" viewers dismissed her stress.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVBiggie Punches Scarface In New "Baddies East" EpisodeBiggie didn't appreciate Scarface touching her $800 bag.By Caroline Fisher
- TVNew "Baddies" Episode Preview Shows Biggie & Scarface Ramping Up BeefIt seems like the whole "Baddies East" house is tired of these two's antics, and Natalie Nunn had a great idea to get payback.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVMariahlynn & Smiley Throw Hands On New Episode Of "Baddies East"Mariahlynn has made it clear that she doesn't tolerate any disrespect when it comes to her family.By Caroline Fisher
- TVNatalie Nunn Is Tired Of Mediating Feuds In New "Baddies" Episode PreviewDespite all the brawls, fights, and disagreements that go on in this reality TV program, Nunn is tired of trying to fix things herself.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVNew "Baddies" Episode Preview: All-Out Brawl With Sukihana, Smiley & MoreWhether it's a failed club outing, a trip to New York, or multiple scuffles between the reality TV stars, this new episode looks like a doozy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVMariahlynn Attacks Smiley, Rollie Throws Drink On "Baddies East"According to Tesehki, all the drama in among the cast is "corny."By Caroline Fisher
- TVSukihana Enters "Baddies East" Realm In Wild New Episode Preview: WatchSaphire and Biggie- no, not that one- also made it as new members of the Zeus Network reality TV show, and of course, antics ensued.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVChrisean Rock Seeks Medical Attention For Apparent Contractions On "Baddies East"The chaos continues on "Baddies East."By Caroline Fisher