Joe Budden Thinks Kanye West Fumbled On "Vultures" Despite Other Praises

Everybody's got something to say about Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's new collaborative album Vultures. As such, it's no surprise that one of the most popular and wide-reaching voices in hip-hop culture right now has a hot take for the masses. Moreover, The Joe Budden Podcast recently reviewed the project on their latest episode, with its main host expressing that he overall likes the LP. Specifically, he had great things to say about the production and many of the duo's featured guests on this supposed series' first installment. But the biggest problem that the Slaughterhouse MC had with Vultures is none other than the Chicago creative behind it.

"This is some bad rapping on here," Joe Budden shared with his show's co-hosts. "I’m only talking about Kanye West. Freddie Gibbs went cr*zy. All the rappers I heard went cr*zy, except for Kanye West... He’s just chanting." Elsewhere, he added some loose thoughts on a few moments here and there, remarking that some of Vultures' cuts are "a little too funky" and "too Yeezus-ish," in his opinion. Still, the New York MC had some praise for the production overall, and for other specific guest appearances.

The Joe Budden Podcast Reviews Vultures: Watch

"He showed his a** on the production," Joe Budden posited. "His production is unbelievable on here. ‘CARNIVAL’ on down is nuts... I’m still a little thot inside. Dawg, what a creative flip of ‘Back That Azz Up’ [on 'DO IT']. I need to hear this in the strip club loud. I absolutely love ['BEG FORGIVENESS'], I don’t care that this beat stays the same. This is cr*zy." Although there are certainly many admirable qualities about Vultures, it's hard to deny that Kanye West is not as consistent as he's been on past releases when it comes to his own performances. This isn't even accounting for how much you condemn or ignore his recent controversial behavior concerning antisemitism, the far right, and his peers.

Meanwhile, Vultures resulted in a big payout for Ye and Ty Dolla, so all this discussion probably means little to them. They dropped this independently and likely plan on dominating as much as they can through this method. We'll see whether this results in an uptick in quality, or if Joe's take on Vultures 2 will be harsher. To find out, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest on Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign, and Joe Budden.

