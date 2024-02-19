Wiz Khalifa Praises Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures 1"

Earlier this month, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign finally unveiled their eagerly anticipated new album, Vultures 1. The album is the first of three volumes. The second and third are expected to drop in March and April. So far, fans have mostly been pleased with the album, and can't wait to hear what else the duo has up their sleeves.

Several of the artists' peers have also weighed in on Vultures 1, including Wiz Khalifa. Earlier this week, the performer took to social media to share his thoughts on the album. Clearly, he had nothing but nice things to say. He gave a nod to Ty Dolla Sign in particular, noting how he has a bright future ahead of him after this release. "I’m super hype for Ty," he wrote. "Him and Ye’s album slaps uncontrollably."

Wiz Khalifa Is "Super Hype For" Ty Dolla Sign

Of course, there will always be critics, especially when it comes to Ye and his questionable past. For example, following one of his and Ty's listening parties in Chicago, Ozzy Osbourne took to Twitter/X to put him on blast. Allegedly, Kanye had asked if he could use a Black Sabbath sample for the project, and was told no. Evidently, however, he allegedly did it anyway. "@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'WAR PIG' FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," the metal icon wrote. "HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"

Donna Summer's estate took a similar, though far less passionate approach when they accused Ye of "copyright infringement" days later. What do you think of Wiz Khalifa showing love to Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's new album, Vultures 1? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

