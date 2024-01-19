Wiz Khalifa Responds To Viral Smoke Video

Wiz Khalifa has been in the headlines for a pair of attention-grabbing videos recently. The first came earlier this month when he shared a workout video that left very little to the imagination. The video made the rounds for a few weeks and a handful of celebs gave their takes on it. But right as that story started to fade a new video dropped that got people talking all over again. This time it was a video somebody else filmed of Wiz exhaling smoke directly into one of his friends' face.

The clip first dropped earlier this week and fans reacted the way you'd expect them to. He was roasted online by fans calling his behavior a variety of homophobic insults. Unsurprisingly though, Wiz himself doesn't seem bothered by much of the backlash. In a new video he shared to social media he brushes off the discussion sparked by the video. He basically lays out how much of a non-story it actually is and how unbothered he is by the whole thing. The clip concludes with Wiz flexing how casual his look is and claiming that he still looks better than anybody critiquing him. Check out the full clip below.

Wiz Khalifa Claps Back At Fans After Viral Smoking Clip

In the comments fans mostly come to Wiz Khalifa's defense. "People that think this is gay are the same people afraid to eat a hot dog or banana in public," the top comment on the post reads. It wasn't the only comment making fun of sensitive fans. "If u know wiz he been doing that go watch his old day to Day" and "YEAH IF DUDES ARE CALLING THIS G@Y THEY EITHER DON'T SMOKE OR THEY LYING...THIS AIN'T NOTHING BUT A SHOTGUN PERIODT" two other comments read.

Wiz Khalifa dropped his newest album Decisions last month. The project featured 13 new songs and was handled entirely by Wiz with no features. What do you think of Wiz Khalifa's response to the video of him blowing smoke in a friend's face? Let us know in the comment section below.

