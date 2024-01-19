Wiz Khalifa Responds To Viral Smoke Video

Wiz brushed off all the criticism in his very casual response.

BYLavender Alexandria
Los Angeles Premiere Event For Onyx's Collective's "Drive With Swizz Beatz"

Wiz Khalifa has been in the headlines for a pair of attention-grabbing videos recently. The first came earlier this month when he shared a workout video that left very little to the imagination. The video made the rounds for a few weeks and a handful of celebs gave their takes on it. But right as that story started to fade a new video dropped that got people talking all over again. This time it was a video somebody else filmed of Wiz exhaling smoke directly into one of his friends' face.

The clip first dropped earlier this week and fans reacted the way you'd expect them to. He was roasted online by fans calling his behavior a variety of homophobic insults. Unsurprisingly though, Wiz himself doesn't seem bothered by much of the backlash. In a new video he shared to social media he brushes off the discussion sparked by the video. He basically lays out how much of a non-story it actually is and how unbothered he is by the whole thing. The clip concludes with Wiz flexing how casual his look is and claiming that he still looks better than anybody critiquing him. Check out the full clip below.

Read More: Wiz Khalifa Knows He Is That Dude On "Up The Ladder"

Wiz Khalifa Claps Back At Fans After Viral Smoking Clip

In the comments fans mostly come to Wiz Khalifa's defense. "People that think this is gay are the same people afraid to eat a hot dog or banana in public," the top comment on the post reads. It wasn't the only comment making fun of sensitive fans. "If u know wiz he been doing that go watch his old day to Day" and "YEAH IF DUDES ARE CALLING THIS G@Y THEY EITHER DON'T SMOKE OR THEY LYING...THIS AIN'T NOTHING BUT A SHOTGUN PERIODT" two other comments read.

Wiz Khalifa dropped his newest album Decisions last month. The project featured 13 new songs and was handled entirely by Wiz with no features. What do you think of Wiz Khalifa's response to the video of him blowing smoke in a friend's face? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Relationship Timeline

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.