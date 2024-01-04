Wiz Khalifa Goes Viral For Flaunting His Bulge During Workout Video

Wiz Khalifa is a legend in the game at this point. Overall, he has some massive hits and a plethora of huge mixtapes. Furthermore, Wiz has engaged in numerous businesses over the years. He has his own cannabis brand and it has certainly helped him open up new avenues. Additionally, he is into MMA and has trained within the sport over the last few years. In fact, he has become a bit of a gym rat in recent years. He is always working out, and sometimes, he likes to document his workouts.

Taking videos of your workouts is nothing new. Most influencers or famous people love to take videos of themselves at the gym. In fact, it has even led to discourse about the ethics of this and whether people in the background should be subjected to cameras. However, a whole new discussion popped up thanks to Wiz's latest post. As you can see below, the artist is doing bicep curls while looking at the camera. That said, most people were looking at something else entirely.

Wiz Khalifa In The Gym

Due to Khalifa's gym shorts, there were all sorts of comments on social media. For instance, on The Neighborhood Talk, fans were absolutely relentless with what they had to say. "That’s why Amber said she cried for 12 years straight after they broke up," one person wrote. "He knows what he is doing. Everyone is doing soft porn nowadays," said another. Some also noted how they never asked to see this and that Wiz needs to chill out with this kind of stuff. Either way, he is definitely getting a reaction.

