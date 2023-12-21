Wiz Khalifa Selfie Backfires After Fans Roast His Outfit

Putting yourself out there is hard for everyone and that can include celebrities. Consequently some take a pretty minimal approach to their social media presence deliberately to avoid some of the toxicity that can fester on those platforms. But others are more willing to embrace it, though that doesn't mean it won't backfire. Subsequently, that recently happened to Wiz Khalifa after he shared a series of bathroom mirror selfies. In the picture, he's sporting a mostly black fit headlined by a black puffy jacket and pointy black shoes.

It was probably primarily the shoes that led to the fit getting attacked on all fronts by fans in the comments. "Wiz u my n*gga but these 3 musketeer...medieval...2geese for a pint of goat milk a*s shoes bruh," one of the top comments reads. "This man done turned into Rumplestiltskin," and "Boy you look like you crawled out the ground" other comments agreed. While there were some who came to the rapper's defense they were few and far between among a series of hilarious roasts. Check out the full photo dump below.

Wiz Khalifa's Questionable Fit

Wiz Khalifa has had an extremely prolific 2023 dropping multiple mixtapes throughout the year. His newest project is a mixtape called Decisions which dropped at the start of December. It's his 3rd mixtape of the year and it features 13 tracks. The songs on the album are handled entirely by Wiz himself with no features. It directly follows Khali Sober another mixtape that preceded it by less than two months, dropping back in October. That mixtape was also handled entirely by Wiz on his own with no support from features.

Wiz also appeared on a soundtrack cut for the film Good Burger 2 back in November. He teamed up with Lex Luger and Chad Hugo for the song which is called "No Fair." The single and the mixtapes he's shared this year are part of an extremely prolific period for the rapper that dates back years now. What do you think of Wiz Khalifa's outfit in the new pictures he shared? Would you wear the shoes that fans were roasting in his comments? Let us know in the comment section below.

