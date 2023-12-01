Wiz Khalifa Brings Out His Fourth Tape Of The Year With "Decisions"

Wiz Khalifa's work ethic is nearly unmatched in the hip-hop industry. The North Dakota-born rapper and singer has built out one of the most expansive discographies of anyone, let alone of the 2010s decade. All we have to do is take a look at this year to see what the hitmaker has been cooking up over the past 11 months. February 24 was the first release date for Wiz.

He came out with the 23-track album Star Power. Following that, we would only have to wait until June 14 for another minimally feature-packed LP in the form of See Ya. Then, up until today, Wiz's latest release was the much more concise, Khali Sober. That was a fully solo effort, with it being written by only him as well.

Read More: Denise Richards Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress & "RHOBH" Star Worth?

Listen To Decisions By Wiz Khalifa

Before this new mixtape, Decisions, Khalifa also had a song that landed on the Good Burger 2 movie soundtrack. Leading up to the drop of this second full solo tape of the year, there was not much rollout for it. We got the lead single, which also happens to be the closer, in "Up the Ladder." Then, out of nowhere practically, we now have Decisions. You get what you come to expect of Wiz at this point. However, it is a solid release. There's a mixture of trap but also some more boom-bap-inspired beats as well.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new mixtape by Wiz Khalifa, Decisions? Where does this rank amongst the rest of his projects labeled as mixtapes? Is this the best tape he has put out in 2023? Which tracks are you gravitating toward right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Wiz Khalifa. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best project releases throughout the week.

Decisions Tracklist:

Looking For Nipsey Freez Turkeys A New Way To Shine Cream Corn Chicago Winds Heavy Hitters A Helping Hand Roscoes Tail Money Dynamites Revenge Zodiac Dsp Up the Ladder

Read More: A Very Hip-Hop Christmas: HNHH's Holiday Playlist Ft. Outkast, Kanye & More