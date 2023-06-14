Wiz Khalifa is remaining as prolific as ever. The legendary Pittsburgh rapper already has dozens of mixtapes to his name and he added another one when he dropped a new album today. See Ya is a massive 25-track 65-minute undertaking from Khalifa. The tracklist sports features from Lil Vada, Chevy Woods, and Young Deji. The tape’s 9th track “Close Frame” had already received an accompanying music video.

Just last year alone Wiz released a trio of new projects. Stoner’s Night was a collaboration with Juicy J that featured guest spots from BIG30, Project Pat, and Elle Varner. He followed that up with Full Court Press a huge collaborative project between Wiz, Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T, and Smoke DZA. He somehow had even more material up his sleeve with a full-length album Multiverse, which featured even more tracks on the deluxe edition. Earlier this year his fan-favorite 2008 mixtape Star Power finally made its way to streaming services. Safe to say Wiz Khalifa fans have had plenty of material to chew on recently.

Wiz Khalifa’s Huge New Tape

Wiz Khalifa has found his name in the news a lot recently even for reasons beyond his music. A video of Khalifa giving his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar a serenade for her birthday went viral yesterday. In the clip, he performs K-Ci and JoJo’s classic hit “All My Life” during a backyard party for Aguilar. He’s also gotten attention for his co-parenting with ex-wife Amber Rose. A recent tweet from the rapper celebrated his son finishing 4th grade.

A few months ago during a festival performance, Wiz Khalifa paid tribute to a number of fallen rappers like XXXTENTACION, Mac Miller, and Juice Wrld during his performance. What do you think of Wiz Khalifa’s new mixtape? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. PPV

03. Why Not Not Why

04. No Competition

05. Try It

06. The Homie

07. Referral

08. Came With The Best

09. Close Frame

10. It’s Mine

11. Life Size

12. Swole Life

13. Text Me When You Make It

14. Sex When You See Me

15. Makin Enemies

16. Pounds and Shrooms

17. On My Lap

18. In The Game

19. No Cupid

20. Rich Kids

21. Get Nervous

22. Too Many Shots

23. Who’s Who

24. No Invitation

25. Back Up

Read More: Wiz Khalifa Reveals How Curren$y Got Him Into Air Jordans