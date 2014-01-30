Just 23-years-old, New England-native JoJo has already had a longer and more successful career than many people twice her age. The once teen-sensation is today an accomplished pop singer-songwriter and actress. She has dropped two studio-albums and the first of which, “JoJo” was released when she was only 13-years-old. The album has sold 4 million copies to date and features “Leave (Get Out), the song she is best known for, and the song that made JoJo the youngest solo artist to have a chart-topping single in the US. Her second album “The High Road” was released in 2006 and has to date sold 3 million copies worldwide. 7 million albums sold by a mid-teenage girl? Not too shabby. Over the course of her career, she has worked with artists and producers including Timbaland, Bow Wow, Clinton Sparks, LMFAO, Travis Garland, Kenna, Dawn Richard, and Swizz Beats. She has toured with the likes of Usher, Joe Jonas, Jay Sean, and Timbaland. In January 2014, JoJo signed with Atlantic after years of battling with her former label Blackground Records. This is a big move for JoJo, who has not released an album since 2006. She has yet to announce specifics regarding her highly anticipated third album, but her move to Atlantic suggests a 2014 release.