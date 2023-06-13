Wiz Khalifa recently had a special treat to give his girlfriend during her 29th birthday party. The “Black and Yellow” rapper is currently dating social media influencer Aimee Aguilar who just had a birthday over the weekend. Video of a fun-looking backyard birthday party full of friends and family circulated in the days following. One particular clip of Khalifa giving his girlfriend a birthday serenade has caught on. In the video, he can be seen singing the K-Ci and JoJo’s classic hit song “All My Life.”

After the party, Aguilar went on Instagram to thank Khalifa for her birthday gifts. She also posted a clip of the speech he gave right before the viral serenading clip was taken. Despite his current relationship with Aguilar, Khalifa still keeps up his fatherly duties for his son Sebastian. He and Sebastian’s mother Amber Rose have been divorced for almost 10 years but he continues to have viral fatherhood moments. Last month he shared a tweet about Sebastian finishing 4th grade that fittingly read “On our way to 5th grade.”

Wiz Khalifa’s Birthday Gift

Wiz Khalifa serenades his girlfriend with K-Ci & JoJo classic on her birthday 🎶 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/tMmFJYQ74x — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 12, 2023

Just last month Wiz Khalifa had another viral moment. During his performance at Sauce Boyz Fest, he had a sort of in memoriam section for rappers who have passed away. Included in the montage were artists like Takeoff, XXXTENTACION, Juice Wrld, Mac Miller, Nipsey Hustle, and many more. Khalifa was famously one of the collaborators on “See You Again” with Charlie Puth. The song was dedicated to the late actor Paul Walker after he passed away in a car crash in 2013.

Wiz Khalifa has been releasing music constantly this year, though his biggest moment might have been an old release rather than a new one. Back in February, he dropped his classic 2008 mixtape Star Power on streaming services. The mixtape features one of Khalifa’s earliest and most-beloved hit songs “Ink On My Body.” It’s the latest of many popular 2000s mixtapes to make their way onto streaming after massive fan demand. What do you think about Wiz Khalifa’s birthday serenade for his girlfriend? Let us know in the comments below.

